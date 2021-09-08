Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.64% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

