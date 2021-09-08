Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,342 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,954 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

