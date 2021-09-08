Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,309 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. raised its stake in GoodRx by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.33. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,053 shares of company stock worth $48,252,886. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

