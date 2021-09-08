Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

