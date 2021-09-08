AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.41. 12,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.