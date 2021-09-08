AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265,130 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.63% of AeroVironment worth $39,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

