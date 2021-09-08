Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Shares Down 7.3%

Afentra PLC (OTCMKTS:STGAF)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Afentra to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21.

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

