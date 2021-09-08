Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.