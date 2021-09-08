Affinity Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.99. 1,969,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

