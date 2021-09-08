Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $26.92 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 560,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after buying an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.