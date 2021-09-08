Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.33. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 4,025 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.67 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

