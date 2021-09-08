Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 163,407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 78,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.27.

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.67 million and a PE ratio of -1,471.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

