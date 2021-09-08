Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $2.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

