AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading Down 0.3%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 421 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53). 327,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 585,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.20 ($5.54).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 428.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.11.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.