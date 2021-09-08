Alchemix (ALCX) Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $350.11 or 0.00763362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $99.32 million and $12.86 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

