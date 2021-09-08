Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.39

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 6166984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
