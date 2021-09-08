Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.29

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 847195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

