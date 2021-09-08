Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.74. 462,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $461.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

