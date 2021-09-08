Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 46,543 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $354,266.02.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 161,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

