Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.38

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 214682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,363,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 277,599 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

