Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

