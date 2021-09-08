Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $35.41

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $34.09. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 308,376 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.