Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,450. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

