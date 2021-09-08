AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $265.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $257,736.10 and $265.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.