ALLY (ALY) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ALLY has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $52,959.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

