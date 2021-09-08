Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20.

GOOG stock traded down $12.71 on Wednesday, reaching $2,897.67. 774,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,729.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,439.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

