Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 309.1% during the second quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 279.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock valued at $292,637,979 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,912.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,729.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,439.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

