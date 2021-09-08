Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $18.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,866.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,684.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,399.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

