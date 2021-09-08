Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 86 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,863.66. 25,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,684.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,399.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

