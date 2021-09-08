Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $443.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $424.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

