Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 58,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,566,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

