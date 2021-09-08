Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.90. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1,706 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth $6,731,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.