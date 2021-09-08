Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Level Four Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,463.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,322.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

