Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Ameren comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.68% of Ameren worth $138,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. 19,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,732. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

