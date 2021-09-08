Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51. 13,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 943,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

