Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.88

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 486075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $941,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,994 shares of company stock worth $5,449,028 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

