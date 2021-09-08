American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 5.3%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite Canada Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

