American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

