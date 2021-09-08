American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

