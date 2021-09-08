American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

