American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.70% of American Financial Group worth $74,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

