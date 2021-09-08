American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Insider Bryan L. Sell Sells 6,000 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSWA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

