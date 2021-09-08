American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta Sells 518 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American States Water stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.69. 215,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,386. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American States Water by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American States Water by 105,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.