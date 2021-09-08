American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.49

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

