American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Lessened by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,850 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 8.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $73,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.00. 32,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

