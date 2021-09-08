American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $303.42

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.42 and last traded at $301.85, with a volume of 25118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.22.
AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.
The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.81 and a 200-day moving average of $257.91.
In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
