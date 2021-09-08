American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $192,530.80.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 1,511,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,444. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.