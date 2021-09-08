Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 2.3%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.30. 138,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 387,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USA. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

