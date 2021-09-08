Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after buying an additional 292,668 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

