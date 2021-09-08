Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 19,045 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 373.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

